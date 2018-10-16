Refreshing trade winds making it feel more like Autumn

It is a rather refreshing evening with the cooler trade winds. Autumn is finally in the air after muggy weeks earlier this month. As we head into the next several days, expect the trade winds to dominate the forecast. We are expecting more showers over windward Maui and Hawaii Island plus a chance for thunderstorms near Volcano during the afternoon hours. This is due to lingering moisture from a front over the eastern end of the state plus an upper level disturbance near Hawaii Island.