Refreshing trade winds making it feel more like Autumn

It is a rather refreshing evening with the cooler trade winds. Autumn is finally in the air after muggy weeks earlier this month. As we head into the next several days, expect the trade winds to dominate the forecast. We are expecting more showers over windward Maui and Hawaii Island plus a chance for thunderstorms near Volcano during the afternoon hours. This is due to lingering moisture from a front over the eastern end of the state plus an upper level disturbance near Hawaii Island.
Surf is on the rise! It is a transition to the winter swell season. A large north-northwest swell will continue into Wednesday, then gradually ease Thursday and Friday. A smaller north swell is possible over the weekend, with peak surf heights below advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated, but below advisory levels, through Tuesday. A potent south swell arriving Friday is expected to peak Saturday into Sunday, bringing high surf that could potentially produce surf near the warning level of 15 feet along south facing shores at its peak.
Enjoy the Autumn-like temperatures!
