Police seek suspect accused of trying to kidnap woman, young grandchildren

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are looking for a suspect accused of trying to kidnap a woman and her two young grandchildren.
According to a police bulletin, the incident happened between Sunday morning and Monday morning in Makaha.
Investigators said a 42-year-old man tried to strangle the 40-year-old woman in her vehicle, along with her two grandchildren, ages 1 and 3.
The woman and the children were able to get away.
The children were not injured, but it’s unclear if the woman suffered any injuries.
No arrests have been made.
