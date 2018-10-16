Parents to join teachers at Hawaii schools to rally in support of constitutional amendment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parents will join teachers at dozens of public schools across the state on Tuesday morning to rally in support of a proposed constitutional amendment regarding education.
The proposed constitutional amendment, set to go before voters on Nov. 6, reads: “Shall the legislature be authorized to establish, as provided by law, a surcharge on investment real property to be used to support public education?”
Educators and other supporters say the tax would only apply to the wealthy and would provide much needed funds for education. But opponents say the wording is to vague and will only raise the cost of living in Hawaii.
Parents and teachers will rally at nearly 50 schools across Hawaii between 7 and 7:45 a.m.
They will also “walk-in” to their schools together in solidarity.
Voters will make the final call on the amendment in the Nov. 6 General Election.
