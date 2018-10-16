Need a lift to the Bruno Mars concert? These shuttles will be running.

The sold-out shows will likely cause major traffic jams near Aloha Stadium.

By HNN Staff | October 16, 2018 at 1:38 PM HST - Updated October 16 at 1:38 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As tens of thousands of fans descend upon Aloha Stadium for next month’s Bruno Mars concerts, a local company is offering shuttle rides from five locations around the island to help ease traffic congestion.

Roberts Hawaii announced Tuesday that they would offer non-stop shuttle services to Aloha Stadium from Waikiki, Kahala, Kailua, Kaneohe and Mililani for concert-goers who wish to enjoy the show without dealing with parking or traffic.

The shuttles will cost either $20 round trip or $15 one-way. Pick-up locations are listed as followed:

  • Waikiki -- Ala Moana Hotel (Side entrance on Mahukona St.) -- 5:00 PM
  • Kahala -- Kahala Mall (Curbside near Bank of Hawaii) -- 5:00 PM
  • Kailua -- Kailua Rec Center (Kainalu Dr.) -- 5:00 PM
  • Kaneohe -- Alaloa St. above Sears, Windward Mall -- 5:20 PM
  • Mililani Mauka -- Mililani Mauka Park ‘n’ Ride (Note: Not available for the Thursday concert) -- 5:00 PM

The company says that reservations are required. Interested riders can sign up at www.robertshawaii.com.

