Need a lift to the Bruno Mars concert? These shuttles will be running.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As tens of thousands of fans descend upon Aloha Stadium for next month’s Bruno Mars concerts, a local company is offering shuttle rides from five locations around the island to help ease traffic congestion.
Roberts Hawaii announced Tuesday that they would offer non-stop shuttle services to Aloha Stadium from Waikiki, Kahala, Kailua, Kaneohe and Mililani for concert-goers who wish to enjoy the show without dealing with parking or traffic.
The shuttles will cost either $20 round trip or $15 one-way. Pick-up locations are listed as followed:
- Waikiki -- Ala Moana Hotel (Side entrance on Mahukona St.) -- 5:00 PM
- Kahala -- Kahala Mall (Curbside near Bank of Hawaii) -- 5:00 PM
- Kailua -- Kailua Rec Center (Kainalu Dr.) -- 5:00 PM
- Kaneohe -- Alaloa St. above Sears, Windward Mall -- 5:20 PM
- Mililani Mauka -- Mililani Mauka Park ‘n’ Ride (Note: Not available for the Thursday concert) -- 5:00 PM
The company says that reservations are required. Interested riders can sign up at www.robertshawaii.com.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.