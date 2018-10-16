Looking for a new job? Kahala Mall is hiring

KAHALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all job seekers. Twenty-seven merchants in Kahala Mall will be meeting with prospective employees this Friday and Saturday.
Participating sites including retailers, restaurants and other mall merchants.
Interested individuals should bring their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.
There are full-time, part-time and supervisor positions available.
The hiring event will be held on Friday, Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For a full list of participating merchants, click here.
