Large chunk of Laie cliff side falls into ocean

LAIE (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Choon James learned about the huge pieces of rock that fell from a cliff side near her home at Laie point on October 1st, she was upset – but not surprised.
“This is actually my biggest nightmare,” she said.
James has owned her property on Naupaka Steet for four decades. In recent years, she’s seen the property next to her change.
“It has been very frustrating through the years. There have been times when I have heard jack-hammering in the night in the dark and the only time that it would stop is when I turned the spot lights on,” James said.
She says the man who owns the home next to her uses it as a vacation rental. She suspects that he’s been digging into the rock, adding hot tubs and patio space; all the while violating a county setback rule that prohibits any construction within forty feet of the shoreline.
“If it is natural erosion, why is it happening just at the place that they have been jack hammering for years?” James added.
Fishermen like Norman Thompson used to use a trail below those homes to access a prime spot that has helped to feed his family for generations. When this part of the cliff gave way on October 1st, the trail went with it.
