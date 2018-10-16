Hilo man survives attack that left him with multiple stab wounds

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man is recovering Monday after he survived an attack that left him with stab wounds to his face, chest, and arms.
Police say it happened at a home on Leilani Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night.
Officers arrested a suspect, 21-year-old Cohlby Espaniola, around four hours later.
Espaniola remains in custody at the Hilo cell block while detectives investigate if the case as an attempted murder.
The 39-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
