Health Dept. declares statewide mumps outbreak over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Hawaii Department of Health has declared the end of the statewide mumps outbreak that reached more than 1,000 people.
“We are able to declare the outbreak over because there have been no new cases confirmed in the last 50 days, which totals two maximum incubation periods for the illness,” said Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist, in an announcement on Tuesday.
The outbreak began in March 2017, starting with two clusters of cases involving nine people on Oahu. The number of cases eventually rose to 900 in just a year.
Exactly 1,009 cases were confirmed since.
The number of mumps cases also rose significantly on the mainland, with more than 6,000 from 2016 to 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although the outbreak dose of MMR vaccine is no longer recommended, the DOH recommends routine vaccination of all children.
