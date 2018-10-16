Giant pothole blamed for sidelining 9 vehicles in Zipper lane

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mondays are bad enough without car trouble.
So you can assume it was a pretty tough day for nine drivers whose cars were sidelined on Monday morning during rush hour traffic. The problem: A giant pothole.
The state Transportation Department said Freeway Service Patrol crews helped nine drivers with tire damage after running over the pothole.
Eight of the vehicles had spares, and crews were able to put them on. The ninth had to be towed to the shoulder.
The pothole — along with the wet roads — also snarled morning traffic in the Zipper Lane, slowing the commute to a crawl for many.
In a post online, the state Transportation Department said the pothole has been filled.
And drivers whose cars were damaged can submit a claim for reimbursement.
For information on how to file a claim, click here.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.