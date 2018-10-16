Gas prices (keep) creeping up in the islands

By HNN Staff | October 15, 2018 at 3:33 PM HST - Updated October 15 at 3:33 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not your imagination — you are paying more at the pump.

Gas prices statewide have been creeping up in recent months.

The daily average on Monday — $3.88 — was up from $3.84 a week ago and $3.10 a year ago.

The average kept Hawaii in the top spot nationally for priciest rate at the pump.

California took the no. 2 spot, at $3.82 a gallon, while Washington ($3.53) rounded out the top three.

Not surprisingly, residents on the Neighbor Islands are paying even more.

The average Monday on Oahu was $3.77, but it was $4.05 on Kauai and the Big Island and $4.17 on Maui.

