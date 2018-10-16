Gas prices (keep) creeping up in the islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not your imagination — you are paying more at the pump.
Gas prices statewide have been creeping up in recent months.
The daily average on Monday — $3.88 — was up from $3.84 a week ago and $3.10 a year ago.
The average kept Hawaii in the top spot nationally for priciest rate at the pump.
California took the no. 2 spot, at $3.82 a gallon, while Washington ($3.53) rounded out the top three.
Not surprisingly, residents on the Neighbor Islands are paying even more.
The average Monday on Oahu was $3.77, but it was $4.05 on Kauai and the Big Island and $4.17 on Maui.
