Cooler temperatures, big north shore surf arriving

Cool northeast trade winds will blow over the islands into the weekend and likely beyond. Rainfall will be sparse for Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai, but a cloud band will linger near the Big Island, where heavier rainfall and maybe even a thunderstorm or two will still be possible during the afternoon.
Looking into the rest of the week, a ridge of high pressure will keep the trade winds blowing along with stable conditions. Just a few showers are expected for windward and mauka areas well into the weekend.
A high surf advisory will be posted for north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui as a large north-northwest swell arrives later in the day. Surf of 15 to 20 feet is expected for north shores, with 10 to 15 foot waves for west shores. There’s also a small craft advisory posted for most Hawaiian waters exposed to the swell.
