Construction kicks off for 751-unit condo in Kakaako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the soon-to-be Aalii condo project, which will be located next to the new Whole Foods in Kakaako.
Aalii will have 751 units, ranging from studios to two bedrooms.
Market prices for the units range from $400,000 for a studio to $1 million for a two-bedroom.
The smallest unit is 300 square feet and the largest is 900.
The condos, from the Howard Hughes Corp., went on the market in January and 76 percent are sold.
Meanwhile, 150 of the units were designated as “affordable,” and sold with a lottery system. The studio and one-bedroom units were sold for as low as $286,465 and as much as $442,193.
The developer said the project got about 500 applications for the affordable condos.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Todd Apo, Howard Hughes senior vice president of community development, say they hope Aalii pushes the Kakaako area toward the vision of a community that doesn’t revolve around cars.
“There’s really been a great show in what the demand is for homes here in Ward Village,” Apo said.
“The fact that you’ll ultimately be right next door to the rail station and all the sort of walkability, bikeability of Ward Village and all of Kakaako.”
Potential owners have the option of buying units completely furnished. In the studio units, there is a built-in bed that folds behind the couch.
The building amenities will include a pool deck, workout room, event spaces, and an entertainment area.
The first residents of Aalii are set to move in by 2021.
