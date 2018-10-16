Another former Hawaii priest named in massive sex abuse release

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Catholic priest with connections to Hawaii was named in a list released by the Washington Catholic Archdiocese of clergymen who have been ‘credibly accused’ of sexually abusing children, according to a report released Monday by The Washington Post.
Arthur O’Brien, who the archdiocese says died nearly seven years ago, was ordained in 1983 and immediately began working in Washington. The list, which also includes the names of 30 other members of the clergy, says the first sexual abuse claim against O’Brien was filed in the same year he was ordained.
He was removed from the Ardiocese of Washington in 1984, and records show he was subsequently “treated and cleared for return to ministry.” The same records indicate that O’Brien, who was transferred to Hawaii in 1989, was arrested and convicted of sexual abuse in Honolulu in 1992.
The full list of names includes clergymembers who have been accused of abuses dating back 70 years. The Post reports that none of the names are in active ministry, and just 14 of the 31 names are still alive.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.