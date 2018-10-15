For years, Vili the Warrior was a staple at UH games. Today, he’s still energizing crowds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For over a decade, Vili the Warrior was a staple on the sidelines at Aloha Stadium, pumping up crowds before and during University of Hawaii games.
Now that he’s no longer chanting for UH, many fans might be wondering what he’s doing now.
Turns out, Vili is still dialing up the energy — only now he’s doing it for the Louisiana State University Tigers.
His real name is Vili Fehoko and his son is Breiden Fehoko, a defensive lineman for LSU.
And on Saturday, Vili and his sons performed the Haka before LSU defeated No. 2 Georgia.
Breiden, a junior, played his first two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to LSU.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.