Volunteers wanted: Do your part on election day and become a precinct official

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 300 volunteers are needed to work the polls on election day all across Oahu.
The State Office of Elections says volunteers are needed to help ensure the election runs smoothly and voters are provided with the opportunity to vote. Volunteers handle checking in registered voters, issuing ballots and answering questions.
“Volunteers who serve as Election Day Officials make sure citizens are able to have their ballot counted and ensure the security and integrity of the election,” says Chief Election Officer, Scott Nago.
On election day, each polling place requires a team of about seven to 15 volunteers. Across the 144 polling places altogether, 1,800 volunteers are needed.
Aside from poll work, volunteers will also help with transporting election supplies to and from polling places and assist with other duties as needed at the control center.
To volunteer, click here for more information or call the Office of Elections at 808-453-VOTE (8683).
There are several qualifications a person must meet to be eligible to volunteer.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old by June 30, 2018, registered to vote, able to read and write English and must be available to attend a training session.
The schedule for training sessions are as follows:
- October 17, Mililani Middle School, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- October 18, Kapalama Elementary School, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- October 20, Heeia Elementary School, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- October 24, Sunset Beach Elementary School, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
As a reminder, General Election Day is Nov. 6.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.