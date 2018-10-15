Victim in Kalihi game room shooting dies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was critically injured in a Kalihi game room shooting last month has died, according to Honolulu police.
The victim, 28-year-old Pitulu Vaipapa, was pronounced dead on Sunday.
The suspect, Prescott Kesi, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, though prosecutors may be preparing to charge him with murder.
The shooting happened on Sept. 30 at a game room on Kalani Street.
Court documents say Kesi walked into the establishment and approached a man playing on a gaming machine. He then allegedly hit the victim in the head with a handgun, and the two started to wrestle.
Two shots were fired, and the victim was shot in the head.
The shooter fled the scene, but he later turned himself in.
Court documents say Kesi confessed to his sister he shot someone before turning himself in.
