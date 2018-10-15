Trade winds return as old front dissipates over islands

Light to moderate trade winds will blow through the islands through much of the week, bringing a few showers for windward areas from a dissipating cold front that’s over Oahu and sagging toward Maui County. The front will stall and linger, resulting in somewhat wetter trade wind weather for Maui and the Big Island through the end of the week. Drier weather will prevail for Kauai and Oahu.
The surf will be pretty active this week. South shores are getting a small boost Monday, with an advisory-level swell possible Friday. There’s also a large north-northwest swell that could bring 15-20 foot waves for north shores, with high surf also possible for west shores. Look for a high surf advisory later today or tomorrow.
