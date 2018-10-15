Syria's key border crossings with Jordan, Israel to reopen

Images appeared on social media of the militants holding at least a couple of men wearing uniforms. In the posting, the militants boasted it has taken Kurdish fighters captive. Ryan, of the coalition, said he could not confirm whether SDF fighters were taken. Deir el-Zour, Syria's oil-rich province, has been scene to fighting between government forces and insurgents since the start of the war in 2011. The militants seized control of most of it in 2014. But IS has lost most of its self-declared caliphate in Syria and Iraq over the last two years.