A sea of pink floods Kapiolani Park for breast cancer awareness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered at Kapiolani Park early Sunday morning for the 2018 Susan G. Komen Hawaii Race for the Cure.
A sea of pink flooded the park as participants came together to raise funds to find an end to breast cancer.
Registration began before the crack of dawn at 5 a.m. To raise funds, participants took part in either a 5K run or walk. There was also a 1-mile course.
The Race for the Cure comes during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month. It honors those lost to breast cancer, and encourages women to get annual mammograms.
Hawaii News Now is proud to be among the sponsors of the event, supporting their mission to save lives and invest in breakthrough medical research.
This year, donors blew past the $150,000 fundraising goal.
Organizers say some $167,000 was generated by the event alone, and upcoming events throughout October are likely to keep the momentum going.
