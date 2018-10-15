Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dies of cancer at 65

(RNN) - Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen passed away Monday afternoon after complications with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to Vulcan Inc.
He was 65 year’s old.
Allen overcame non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma nine years ago. He began treatment for his second battle with the cancer earlier this month, according to CNBC.
“While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” Allen’s sister, Jody, said in a statement.
“For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day,” the statement continues.
With a net worth of $20.3 billion, Allen was among the world’s wealthiest people. Forbes ranked him as No. 21 on their list of billionaires.
Even so, Allen gave billions of his own dollars towards the advancement of science, technology, education, wildlife conservation, art and community services.
The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation was has given away $494 million to more than 1,500 nonprofits.
Allen was the owner of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. The franchise paid tribute to him in a tweet shortly after news of his death broke.
Allen also owned the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and was part of the ownership group for MLS' Seattle Sounders FC.
