2 men sentenced in beating death of a homeless man on Maui

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men have been sentenced in the deadly beating of a homeless man on Maui.
Kaniela Dutro was 17 when it happened. He was recently sentenced to 18 months in jail for the death of 44-year-old Michael Phillip Gray.
In the 2014 incident, Maui police responded to a fight at a Kalama Park. When they arrived, officers found Gray bleeding and unconscious. He had suffered a skull fracture and other injuries. He died April 11.
Kekaimalu Cacpal received the same sentence but was given credit for time spent in jail. He’s now on probation.
Both were teenagers at the time of the attack.
They pleaded no contest to first-degree assault.
A third suspect, who was 15 at the time, is under Family Court jurisdiction.
