Man dies in crash on Queen Kaahumanu Hwy. in Kailua-Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 53-year-old man was killed in a crash in Kailua-Kona on Sunday morning, according to police on the Big Island.
The victim has been identified as Michael Shine, of Waikoloa.
Police said Shine was driving his van in the northbound direction of Queen Kaahumanu Highway when he veered off the roadway near the 85-mile marker and crashed into a guardrail.
Shine was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
