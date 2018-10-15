Investigation into prep school administrator’s alleged relationship with student concludes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An independent investigation commissioned by Hawaii Preparatory Academy says school officials did not do anything to stop a female supervisor from having sex with a male student even though they allegedly knew, or should’ve known it was happening.
The Honoolulu Star-Advertiser first reported on the findings.
Arati Clarry was fired from the school in 2016 for her inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, who was living in the dormitory at the time.
She previously worked as the director of Alumni and Student Programs and lived in a faculty apartment.
In a written statement, Clarry said the report confirms that she never forced the student to have sex and went on to say, "I know unequivocally that I did not molest, abuse, sexually assault or rape anyone.”
The student was old enough to consent to having sex under Hawaii law.
The student and his parents sued the school last year and reached an undisclosed settlement
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.