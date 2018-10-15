Groups fighting sexual violence awarded #MeToo funding

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke arrives at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Eight groups across the nation have been awarded funding from the New York Women’s Foundation for their efforts to fight sexual violence. The groups in this first round of funding, chosen in consultation with Burke, are focused on underserved communities such as communities of color, immigrant communities and LGBTQ people. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)