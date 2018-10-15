4 former governors weigh in on the controversial constitutional amendment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new television ad will hit Hawaii’s airwaves this week featuring some familiar faces in Hawaii politics.
Their message: Vote no on the proposed constitutional amendment.
In the commercial spot paid for by the Affordable Hawaii Coalition, former governors Ariyoshi, Waihe’e, Cayetano and Abercrombie appear in a conference call-like setting, all stating their opposition to the amendment which looks for ways to increase funding for Hawaii schools.
The ballot question reads: “Shall the legislature be authorized to establish, as provided by law, a surcharge on investment real property to be used to support public education?”
Supporters say the tax would only apply to the wealthy and provide much needed funds for education. “We will be putting in language that is specifically going for second homes over $1 million and that has been the intent of the legislature in the many years that we’ve pursued this,” the teachers previously told Hawaii News Now.
But the opponents of the issue say wording is too vague and will only raise the cost of living in Hawaii.
“Well if you’re a renter, you’re going to get smashed. In fact everyone is going to get hurt,” Abercrombie said in the ad. Cayetano added, “It’s a blank check for raising taxes.”
The spot goes on to point out that the amendment will lead to being taxed twice — once by the city and once by the state — and that “there’s no guarantee the money is going to reach the classroom,” former gov. Ariyoshi said before calling it a “bad deal.”
Earlier in the month, teachers canvassed the community to try to drum up support as both sides have spent thousands trying to persuade voters to their side.
Voters will make the final call on the amendment in the Nov. 6 General Election.
