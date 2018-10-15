Crossfitters come together to donate blood in annual drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blood usually gets pumping at Crossfit 808 during workouts, but on Saturday, blood flowed for a different reason — and for a good cause.
The gym hosted its 3rd annual pre-Halloween blood drive this weekend. Members of Crossfit 808 came together to save lives and donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii.
Nearly 40 people participated, collectively donating more than 30 pints of blood.
Donations for blood are always in need as Hawaii’s Blood Bank supply helps patients all over the state.
The blood bank says it needs about 200 donors daily. One pint of donated blood can save three lives.
For more information on how to donate, click here to head to the blood bank’s website.
