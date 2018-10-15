‘Complete Streets’ are coming to Pearl City, but first, public input is needed

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is continuing their efforts to make Oahu’s streets safer for everyone, especially pedestrians and bicyclists.
Now shifting focus to Pearl City, city officials are seeking public input on proposed changes to Hoolaulea Street, Hoomalu Street and Waimano Home Road.
“This current project aims to create a comprehensive, integrated network of streets for all people and abilities, regardless of the transportation mode of their choice,” the Mayor’s office said in a news release.
“Improvements that are being proposed include the installation of sidewalks, pedestrian refuge islands, landscaping, buffered bicycle lanes, a road diet, removal of un-signalized crosswalk markings, and the relocation of bus stops,” officials added.
To gather public input, the community is invited to a meeting scheduled for Thursday Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pearl City Library.
Complete Streets is not a new idea. In fact, after the city began the idea, it was met with opposition from Waipahu residents who felt the changes made things more dangerous.
