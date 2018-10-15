Cloud band brings a few light showers to start the work week

A few light showers are possible for windward and mauka areas as a band of clouds moves over Oahu and Maui. These clouds are from a weakening cold front that will stall over the Big Island Tuesday. Conditions are still a bit unstable near the Big Island, so there’s a higher chance of showers, including some heavier showers for the Kona side.
Looking ahead, we should have relatively dry trade wind weather from Wednesday through at least Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the islands, bringing stable conditions and only some light windward showers.
Surf will be pretty active this week, with a bump for north and west shores. A larger north-northwest swell will likely boost surf to advisory levels for north shores Tuesday and Wednesday. South shores are still active, with a pulse expected Monday and a chance of advisory level surf near the end of the week.
