3 charged with dozens of counts of using fake credit cards, forgery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man and two women have been charged with multiple counts of identity theft, forgery and using fake credit cards.
The three were identified as Pohai Souza, Ryan Ikeda and Rosenda Santiago.
Police said the charges stemmed from a report from a bank, which said purchases were being made with fake credit cards at various Hilo establishments.
Surveillance video identified the three suspects.
Ikeda was charged with first-degree credit card theft, 10 counts of unauthorized possession of confidential information, identification theft, credit card forgery and drug counts.
His bail was set at $177,000.
Santiago was charged with four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, five counts of credit card forgery, seven counts of unauthorized possession of confidential information, and drug counts.
Her bail was set at $191,900.
Souza was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and fourth-degree theft, and her bail was set at $2,600.
