Business Report: How Chapter 11 works

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Sears filing for Chapter 11, I thought we might go over this.
It changes how a company is run.
Not in Ch. 11 – In Ch. 11
CEO works for shareholders – Judge is CEO, works for creditors
CEO constrained by SEC regulations – Judge has broad powers
CEO can choose who gets paid first – Judge constrained by pecking order
Vendors can demand cash, cut off service – Judge can demand service
Shareholders own company – Creditors can wind up owning company
