A year ago, he was severely injured in a biking accident. Now, he’s taking on the Ironman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One year ago, Tim Don from England was in Hawaii preparing for the grueling Ironman Triathalon when tragedy struck.
Two days before the race, Don was cycling on Kaahumanu Highway on Hawaii Island when he was hit by a truck and broke his neck.
He nearly died from his injuries and feared he would never be able to compete again. He spent three months with a halo-brace and worked diligently to recover.
Fast forward to the 2018 Ironman competition happening this weekend, and not only has the 40-year-old recovered, he’s back in shape and in the running to finish among the top.
“I wondered how I’d feel when I got here, but yeah I’m psyched. My family is here, this year for me. I know it sounds corny, but it’s a celebration. I’ve enjoyed enjoyed the week ... enjoyed myself and staying focused,” he said.
He knew he needed to recover from his injuries and get back to doing what he loved most. Don got his halo removed in January. Three months later he finished the Boston Marathon.
In June, he won the Ironman race in Costa Rica and on Saturday, he gunned to beat the Hawaii Ironman course record time of 8 hours, 1 minute, 40 seconds.
He is also a world-record holder. He became the fastest athlete to ever finish an Ironman-branded race around the world with a finish time of 7:40:23.
The Ironman Hawaii course is among the most challenging and scenic in the world. Competitors participate in a swim at Kailua Pier, a biking course along the Kona and Kohala coast, wrapping up with a run back into Kailua-Kona onto Ali’i Drive.
