The time has come to say ‘Aloha’ to Wailana Coffee House

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sadly, this time, it’s really happening; Wailana Coffee House will close its doors for good at the end of dinner service Sunday.
The landmark 24-hour Waikiki restaurant announced the end of business late August and was originally set to close at the end of September. Instead, the owners decided to stay open for a couple weeks longer, pushing back their final day of business to Oct. 14.
That was good news for the Wailana Coffee House fans who flock there for round-the-clock breakfast and home-style meals.
Rising maintenance costs are mostly to blame for the fall of family-run businesses like Wailana all over Hawaii.
In 1947, Wailana was born as a concession stand at the Honolulu Zoo. In 1949, the stand moved into its current location under the name Kapiolani Drive Inn. Two decades later, it underwent more changes and took on the name Wailana Coffee House, as it is known today.
Over the years, the late-night spot has been popular among big name entertainers of the classic Waikiki — Don Ho, being one of them.
The restaurant will serve up it’s last dish after more than 70 years in the business when the doors close at 10 p.m.
