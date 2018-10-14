Tagovailoa leaves Alabama win with knee injury

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced to leave Saturday;s 39-10 win over Missouri in the third quarter after he re-aggravated a knee sprain that he was reportedly playing through throughout the week.
Tagovailoa was able to jog off under his own weight to undergo further examination in the medical tent on the Crimson Tide sideline, and head coach Nick Saban told ESPN after the game that his star signal-caller is going to be fine.
"Tua is OK. He got the same injury as he had before," Saban told ESPN after the game. "We just didn't put him back in the game."
Tagovailoa wore a protective brace on his right knee in the first half and threw for 265 yards, three touchdowns before injuring himself sliding for a first down.
