Man assaulted, robbed by group of men in Kalihi, HPD says

KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Overnight in Kalihi, a 38-year-old man was robbed and beaten, according to Honolulu police.
In a crime highlight posted Sunday morning, Honolulu police said the man was assaulted by a group of seven or eight men, all who appeared to be in their 20s.
Police said two of the suspects were armed with weapons. The suspects took the man’s property and fled on foot.
HPD and EMS officials were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. The man sustained “substantial bodily injuries” and was taken to a hospital. His condition is not currently known.
Police have not been able to identify or locate any of the suspects pending investigation.
Anyone who may have heard the commotion or know anything about the incident should call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
This story may be updated.
