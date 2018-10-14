LIVE BLOG: Hawaii vs. BYU

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HALFTIME: BYU 28-3 HAWAII
2ND QUARTER: 1:11
- Warriors just gave up their third sack of the first half on first down. Hawaii doesn’t have much time left in the half to reduce the deficit.
—
2ND QUARTER: 1:35
BYU TOUCHDOWN!
- And just like that, Wilson puts another six points on the board with a short pass to Dallin Holker. BYU is blowing out the Warriors, 28-3.
—
2ND QUARTER: 1:37
BYU TURNOVER!
- McDonald throws an interception and now BYU has great field position after a good return. BYU looking to open this game right here, right now.
—
2ND QUARTER: 3:42
- An important stop for Hawaii’s defense as BYU punts. Warriors have another chance to put points on the board before halftime.
—
2ND QUARTER: 4:04
- Aloha, Dylan Collie. The former Hawaii wideout records his first reception of the game for BYU.
—
2ND QUARTER: 4:29
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
Meskell coverts the 33-yard field goal for Hawiai’s first points of the game. Hawaii trails 21-3.
—
2ND QUARTER: 4:29
- Three consecutive incompletions for McDonald in the red zone. Not his fault, just great defense from BYU.
—
2ND QUARTER: 5:58
- Perfect throw by McDonald to Byrd for a gain of 42 yards. Start of something special?
—
2ND QUARTER: 7:24
BYU TOUCHDOWN!
- Matt Hadley finds space on the right side of the field behind some great blocking for an open lame into the end zone, a 21-yard rush for six. BYU leads Hawaii 21-0 after the PAT.
—
2ND QUARTER: 10:25
HAWAII TURNOVER ON DOWNS
- Yikes. Hawaii runs on third and medium and gets stuffed at the line of scrimmage. The offense tries to go for it on 4th and 6, but fails to convert. BYU is back in the driver’s seat.
2ND QUARTER: 10:37
- Wow. Byrd should’ve had a touchdown but dropped an easy catch. A BYU defender was right there to make an easy pick after Byrd bobbled the catch, but he doesn’t come up with it either!
—
2ND QUARTER: 11:33
- McDonald is starting to get comfortable in the hurry up offense after the turnover. Couple first downs here is doing the trick.
—
2ND QUARTER: 13:08
HAWAII TURNOVER!
- Farris makes up for the penalty almost immediately with an interception on Wilson. HUGE play for Hawaii to disrupt the momentum.
—
2ND QUARTER: 13:38
- An ill-advised pass interference penalty from Roj Farris gives BYU an automatic first down. Warriors have to stay more disciplined to get back in the game.
—
END OF FIRST QUARTER: BYU 14-0 HAWAII
—
1ST QUARTER: 0:05
- Another quick drive for Hawaii has McDonald and this Warriors offense remains stagnant. Another punt is coming up to start the second quarter.
—
1ST QUARTER: 1:09
BYU TOUCHDOWN!
- A rough start for UH as Zach Wilson finds an open lane to the end zone to go ahead by two scores. Warriors are trailing 14-0 early in the first half.
—
1ST QUARTER: 3:01
- At the moment, Hawaii’s defense has no answer for BYU. The Cougars are just marching down the field at will.
—
1ST QUARTER: 4:52
- Horrible sequence there for the 'Bows. McDonald is sacked on second down and just now on third down, Dayton Furuta drops the football and recovers it for a loss. Hawaii punt coming up.
—
1ST QUARTER: 7:24
- McDonald finds Ursua on first down for a gain of six yards. Good way to start this second drive.
—
1ST QUARTER: 7:36
BYU TOUCHDOWN!
-BYU goes for it and fourth and 1 and gets a lot more than it bargained for. Home side leads Hawaii 7-0 after PAT.
—
1ST QUARTER: 9:14
- SACK! Jahlani Tavai finds Zach Wilson in the backfield and takes the freshman QB down for a loss.
—
1ST QUARTER: 11:47
- A false start by J.R. Hensley forces Hawaii to punt instead of going for it on fourth down. It’s BYU ball after a very short opening drive for UH.
—
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- Here we go Warrior fans! Hawaii will look for its first-ever win in Provo against BYU.
