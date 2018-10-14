HFD: Squatters heard prior to a fire that burned an unoccupied Nuuanu home

NUUANU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a house fire in Nuuanu early Sunday morning.
HFD said they were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a single-story home on Kauila Street. When crews arrived on scene, they reported seeing flames moving from under the structure, up the left exterior wall and extending into the attic.
It was reported that squatters were residing under the home and they were heard prior to the start of the fire, HFD said.
The home itself is unoccupied and the owner lives in the mainland, HFD added.
Firefighters began battling the blaze and had it under control around 3:30 a.m. and fully extinguished by 5 a.m.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported and and damage estimates were not immediately available.
This story may be updated.
