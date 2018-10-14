Forecast: Shallow front to bring some clouds, a little rain, then trade winds

Skies are clear to partly cloudy to start Sunday, but a few more clouds are expected to move in from the northwest from a shallow cold front later in the day. The front is rather weak, but it could still bring a few more showers as it moves through Kauai and Oahu, followed by cooler northerly winds. The frontal boundary is expected to stall and dissipate over Maui County.
Meanwhile, the trough that brought the heavy rain to parts of the state Friday is near the Big Island, so there’s a higher chance of showers into Sunday night.
Later in the week, we’ll have somewhat wetter-than-normal trade wind weather as some of the moisture from the trough and the front gets pushed back over the islands. We should have drier weather by Friday.
Surf is rather quiet at the moment with no marine warnings or advisories posted. Be on the lookout for a large northwest swell Tuesday through Thursday that will likely reach advisory levels and could approach warning heights. South shores will have a small reinforcing swell.
