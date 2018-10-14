A few more clouds, maybe some showers as weak cold front moves in

We’re done with one rainmaker, but there’s another one. A weak and shallow cold front will move through the islands from the northwest Sunday, bringing increased clouds and some showers, but we shouldn’t have anything like the downpours we had Friday.
The frontal boundary is expected to move over Kauai and Oahu and then stall and dissipate over Maui. Light north winds will follow the front and then become northeast trade winds, which will push the moisture back over the islands in the form of windward and mauka showers.
The disturbance that caused the heavy rain is near the Big Island, so rainfall chances will be elevated there. Some of that moisture will also get picked up by the returning trades and pushed back over the state.
Surf is relatively quiet at the moment, with some small boosts for north, west and south shores. The south shores will get a small reinforcing swell that will hold through Monday, with a bigger swell forecast to arrive Friday. We’re also watching a northwest swell expected Tuesday through Thursday that will push surf to advisory levels, and get close to warning levels. For now, no marine warnings or advisories are posted for Hawaiian waters.
