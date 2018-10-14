BYU defeats Hawaii, 49-23

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The losing streak in Provo continues for the Rainbow Warrior football team has Hawaii lost to BYU tonight, 49-23.
Hawaii dropped its second game of the season in a game that got away from the 'Bows early in the first half. BYU quarterback and true freshman Zach Wilson took advantage of some lackadaisical Warrior defense in the first quarter and within a flash, BYU was up 21-0 before the Warriors knew what hit them.
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald returned from injury this weekend but was hunted down all night long by the Cougars defense, that suffocated the sophomore signal-caller in the pocket and forced him to make plays with his feet rather than his arm.
The Warrior offense got going a little bit after halftime, but by then it was too little too late.
Hawaii failed to establish a consistent running game, totaling 63 yards on 28 carries. Through the air, McDonald threw for 248 yards on 22-of-38 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.
As for Wilson, he put together a solid debut as a starter with 194 passing yards, three touchdowns, an interception and ran for 16 yards and a score.
Hawaii’s defense came up big at times in the second half with some timely third down stops, but still allowed BYU to rack up 474 total yards.
The 'Bows are still winless (0-10) when playing BYU on the road.
The Warriors will now turn their attention to next Saturday’s game against Nevada at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii is still just one win away from bowl eligibility.
