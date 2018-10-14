Big Island man rescued after a 60 foot-fall while hiking on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man was rescued while hiking on Maui Saturday afternoon.
Around 5:40 p.m., the Maui Fire Department was alerted to an injured hiker on a trail near mile marker 28 of Piilani Highway.
Several rescue crews responded and worked quickly to locate the man before darkness fell.
The man was reportedly hiking with a woman from Maui on a trail that is not well-known or often used, MFD said.
The 27-year-old man was located by rescuers after falling 60 feet off the trail’s edge
“The hiker was lodged in a small crevice and called back to fire personnel when they tried to inform him that they were there to help,” officials said in a news release.
“The fallen hiker had suffered multiple injuries that included open fractures to his right wrist and right femur and numerous cuts and bruises to his arms and face; there were no obvious signs of neck or spinal injuries,” officials added.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not currently known.
The rescue lasted two hours, MFD added.
