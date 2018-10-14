Athletes from Germany, Switzerland take top prizes at Ironman 2018

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most famous and challenging triathalons in the world took place on Hawaii Island Saturday: The 2018 Ironman.
Outrunning, swimming and biking his competitors, Patrick Langa from Germany walked away with his second crown in arguably what has been the best day weather wise in the history of the Ironman World Championship.
Skies were clear as the athletes started the rice bright and early Saturday morning.
Langa took the course record and the men’s prize with a time of 7 hours and 52 minutes. In that time, he completed a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a full 26.2 marathon.
After crossing the finish line with strength left in his legs, he went down on one knee and celebrated by proposing to his girlfriend. And of course, she said yes.
In the women’s division, Daniela Ryf of Swtizerland was the first to cross the finish line. The Swiss runner is not only this year’s champion, but is now a 4-time consecutive winner. She’s clinched first place every year since 2015.
Ryf also shattered the women’s course record despite being stung by jellyfish and almost quitting during the swim. She finished with an amazing time just over 8 hours and 26 minutes.
This is the 40th year the triathalon has been held on Hawaii Island.
