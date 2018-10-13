Turner homers as Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2

Chacin had his worst start of the season at Los Angeles on Aug. 2, allowing nine runs, eight earned, and five hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 21-5 loss. The veteran right-hander is 5-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 12 career starts at Dodger Stadium. "I pitched there a lot of times," he said. "And I know this year it wasn't my best game there, but during the season you got one or two bad games." Buehler is making his second career start against Milwaukee. The rookie right-hander tossed seven innings of five-hit ball in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Brewers on July 31.