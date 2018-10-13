Rainbow Wahine take care of Long Beach State, 3-1

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team finally got off to the hot start head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos has been looking for with a four-set win over Long Beach State tonight, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20.
The 'Bows jumped out to an early 2-0 set lead before a back-and-forth third set led to double-digit lead changes, and a lot of nervous volleyball fans in attendance at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii gave up the third but was able to pull out the win in the fourth frame, courtesy of a huge challenge by Mow-Santos top put the Wahine up 23-20, allowing them some cushion to close out the match.
Norene Iosia and Angel Gaskin both led Hawaii with 12 kills each while LBSU’s Tyler Spriggs led all players with 17 kills of her own.
The ‘Bows will look to go 7-1 in conference play against CSUN tomorrow night. First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
