Police arrest man after alleged Waikiki assault

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - One man was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of assaulting another man in his hotel room.
According to police records, 21-year-old Sam Wenban was arrested on a first-degree burglary charge. Police say around 12:30 a.m., he allegedly entered a 69-year-old man’s hotel room and assaulted him.
Police were called and they took Wenban into custody. It is not clear if the suspect and victim knew each other prior.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.