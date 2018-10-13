Mother of young woman stabbed repeatedly by boyfriend in Salt Lake speaks out against domestic violence

SALT LAKE (HawaiiNewsNow ) - Two weeks later, 26-year-old Sylvia Barron is still hospitalized after being repeatedly stabbed by her boyfriend in Salt Lake.
Police say 36-year-old Xandro Pillorato stabbed Barron then jumped to his death off a balcony
Barron’s mother is now speaking out about her daughter's effort to escape her abusive relationship.
Fololiena Miller said her goal is to raise awareness of domestic violence in our community, especially since October is domestic violence awareness month. She said if one life is saved because of her daughter's horrific experience, it will be worth it.
"We didn't even see this coming, he was acting so normal. The night before and that day,” said Miller. “We had no idea that he was planning this."
Miller said her daughter and Pillorato were in a relationship for several years. Miller said Pillorato was abusive, but her daughter was too afraid to leave him.
"He has threatened her that he was going to kill himself, but he was gonna kill her first," Miller said.
The couple has a five-month-old son named Justice.
Miller said when Pillorato started threatening their baby, Barron found the courage to finally get out.
"He threatened to smash this glass piggy bank on the baby's head and then stab her to death then jump," she said.
On September 30th, Honolulu police were called to an apartment building on Ala Ilima Street in Salt Lake. Witnesses said a man had jumped from the 15th floor.
When first responders entered the unit, they found Barron stabbed multiple times in her torso. She was bleeding out and unconscious.
Miller said luckily, Barron left Justice with her that day.
Barron woke up the following day and told her mother what happened.
"He told her, the day that he stabbed her, ‘I'm going to mark you up so bad that no man would ever want you and I'm gonna make sure you die and that we die together,’" said Miller.
Miller said Pillorato’s parents were home at the time but Barron had to call 911 herself while his parents blamed her for what happened.
Miller hopes her daughter’s story will empower other victims of domestic violence — so that they’re no longer victims — but survivors — just like her.
Hawaii News Now tried to call Pillorato's parents for comment but was unable to reach them.
If you would like to help Sylvia Barron and her child, click here.
