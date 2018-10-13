Maui firefighters investigating 2 suspicious blazes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui fire officials believe two house fires in Honokohau Valley were intentionally set.
The first incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at a home about half a mile up the valley road.
The second fire took place just four hours later at a home about 100 yards from the first fire.
Damage to both homes is estimated at $40,000 each.
The homes are in areas struck by flooding from Tropical Storm Olivia. They were unoccupied at the time of the fires, and are owned by the same person.
The cause of the fires -- is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.