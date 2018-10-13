Large tree falls at Aiea High, damaging 2 cars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-foot-tall tree fell at Aiea High on Friday night amid severe weather.
There were no reports of injuries, but two cars were damaged.
The tree, which was about 3 feet wide, fell about 8 p.m., during a football game at the school.
Fire Battalion Chief David Morgan said the downed tree “could have done a lot of damage if it was located in a more populated area. So we’re fortunate that we just had some minor damage.”
The tree fell amid heavy rains on Oahu that also snarled traffic and cause minor ponding on roads.
This story will be updated.
