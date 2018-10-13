Kyo-ya says they’re ready to welcome back hotel workers, but picketers aren’t convinced

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday marks day six of the hotel workers strike in Waikiki and across the nation as workers demand better wages and promising benefits.
In a statement, Kyo-Ya Hotels & Resorts said they were implementing contingency plans and are open to welcoming their workers back.
“We respect the right of our employees at Kyo-ya’s five properties in Hawaii to participate in a work stoppage which began on Monday, October 8, and we are committed to continuing our good faith bargaining. Although Local 5 called for our employees to walk off their jobs, we value them and are ready to welcome them back,” the statement said.
But Local 5 members claim they still haven’t heard back from the company about contract negotiations.
“They haven’t set a date to do any kind of contract negotiations. We have specific demands that we are asking for, and we’d like them to come to the table to discuss with us. Yet they have simply put us off,” Michaela Kirby of UNITE HERE Local 5 said.
On Friday, hotels affected by the strike put out “help wanted” ads for relief. The Princess Kaiulani offered $23 an hour to relief workers with a $300 bonus after three days.
Strikers are taking part in an 11-day relay around Oahu to spread their message beyond the picket line.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.