Hawaii Island rescuers bring 17-year-old to shore

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old boy was rescued from Hawaii Island waters by the Coast Guard and Hawaii Fire Department Friday evening.
According to the coast guard, the boy was swimming near Maihi Bay about 50-yards from shore when he suffered a severe leg cramp. “Five other swimmers worked to keep the afflicted man afloat but were unable to bring him to shore,” Coast Guard officials said in a news release.
Rescuers were dispatched and brought the boy to shore where he received further care at the Keauhou Bay Pier.
“Our crews are always ready to respond to matters of distress on our waterways,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Peterson, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “The Oliver Berry crew was in the area and worked cooperatively with the Hawaii County Fire Department to ensure the swimmer was quickly recovered and received the care he needed.”
The other swimmers were able to return to the shore safely. No other injuries were reported.
