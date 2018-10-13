Expect heavy showers, possibility of thunderstorms through Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Computer models show a very moist air mass moving over the islands ahead of the approaching trough. The trough aloft will make the atmosphere unstable.
The moisture and instability will bring a chance of heavy showers today through Saturday night, and thunderstorms will be possible. The greatest chance for flooding rain will be from Oahu to the Big Island.
The heaviest rainfall will likely be during the afternoons and evenings. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Kauai County through late tonight and for Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island through late Saturday evening.
Trade winds will spread southeast over the islands on Sunday as a ridge builds northwest of the area. The the atmosphere will become drier and more stable, ending the threat of heavy rain.
The trade winds will focus showers over mainly windward areas. Trade winds will persist through the middle of next week.
Expect an east swell to decrease today and tonight. A long period swell from the southwest will continue today, and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the south facing shores through this afternoon.
This swell will gradually decrease this weekend. A slightly smaller southwest swell is expected on Saturday.
The current northwest swell will continue to fade through Saturday, with another small northwest swell due late Sunday and Monday.
A much larger north northwest swell is possible next Tuesday and will likely reach advisory levels.
